Govt declares three holidays for Islamabadites

On Friday, the federal government has declared three local holidays for the people of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) from December 18 to December 20 (Saturday to Monday) owing to extraordinary summit of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) in the federal capital, Daily Times reported.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed talking to media persons in Islamabad maintained that the Interior Ministry, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and ICT Police took the decision for not closing down the mobile phone signals on the eve of OIC moot.

He said the federal secretariat employees will also go on local holidays on Dec 18 to 20.

The minister asserted that the OIC summit is being held in Pakistan after 41 years and the OIC members are Pakistan’s guests.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the Interior Ministry will not compromise on the security arrangements on the eve of OIC summit in Islamabad.

Earlier in the day, the Interior Minister chaired a meeting of senior officials at Safe City headquarters where participants were briefed on the security arrangements for the OIC Conference.

The meeting was attended by Rangers DG, ICT Chief Commissioner, Islamabad IG and Islamabad DC.

Islamabad Metro closed till Monday

Moreover, Islamabad DC Hamza Shafqaat tweeted, “Coming Monday and Saturday will be local holiday in Islamabad for schools and private offices. Hiking trails in margalla will stay closed. Metro stations (Pak sect to Shaheed e millat sect) will stay closed till Monday.”