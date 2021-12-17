Three new IHC additional judges take oath

On Friday, three new additional judges of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) took oath of their office, Daily Times reported.

IHC Chief Justice (CJ) Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath to the judges namely Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz.

The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) had, on November 23, 2021, unanimously approved the names of three judges for their promotion to the position of additional judge of the Islamabad High Court.

According to the sources, all three names were proposed by the Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah.

The IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had nominated the names of Barrister Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Saman Rafat Imtiaz for additional judges.