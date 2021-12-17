Mobile phone services to remain suspended in Islamabad during OIC summit

Mobile phone services in Islamabad will remain suspended during the session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Ministry of Interior said Thursday.

According to the ministry, phone services will remain suspended for three days i.e, December 17-19 — as the OIC’s Extraordinary Session of Foreign Ministers will start on Dec 17.

The session’s major goal will be to focus on ways to mobilise support for providing adequate food, medicine, and shelter to millions of people in Afghanistan who are in dire need after the fall of Kabul in mid-August.

In a notification, Ministry of Interior said that mobile phone services will be blocked from Islamabad Airport to the Red Zone. The ministry said it had sent a letter to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in this regard.

The management of the Parliament House has also been handed over to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for eight days to host the extraordinary session.