Punjab govt approves allotment of 1.5m acres land to Chinese companies

On Thursday, the Punjab government has approved allotment of 1.5 million acres of government land to Chinese companies, owing to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Daily Times reported.

A record of government lands in different districts of Punjab including Lahore has been prepared.

As per now, most of the government land will be provided to Chinese investors for 20 years in exchange for official rates. Therefore, the Standing Committee on Law has given its original approval. The Standing Committee on Law has been informed that the CPEC aims to increase revenue by utilizing government land.

According to official documents, under the CPEC project, the Punjab government will seek help from China to increase the production of its various departments and non-cultivated government lands.

According to sources, Punjab government is willing to give cultivated and uncultivated land to China for mutual research in which the Chinese investors will help improve government land and research centers.

This will also improve milk production, production of better agricultural commodities and irrigation system.

But on the other hand, the joint venture of China with these government lands for research work will have a profound effect on the livelihood of small farmers. Because with this plan, the leased lands will be taken back.