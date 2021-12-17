Another 18 flights called off as fog engulfs Lahore Airport’s runway

On Friday, as many as 18 international and domestic flights have been called off at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport as the thick fog has engulfed the runway preventing landing and taking off of the planes, Daily Times reported.

The Airport Inquire also divulged on Friday that another 22 flights were facing delays.

The cancelled flights included: PK-186 flight coming from Sharjah, PK-204 flight coming from Dubai, PA-406 flight coming from Karachi, PA-306 flight coming from Karachi, PK-302 flight coming from Karachi and PK-303 flight going to Karachi.

PA-401 flight going to Karachi, PA-402 flight coming from Karachi and PA-408 flight coming from Karachi have also been cancelled.

In a related development, six flights bound for Lahore and Sialkot Airports have been diverted to Islamabad International Airport during the last 14 hours.

These flights were: International flight QR-626 was coming from Doha and was due to land at Sialkot Airport, however it has now landed Islamabad Airport after being diverted due to fog.

Flight PK-204 also landed at Islamabad Airport after it was diverted while flying from Dubai to Lahore. ER-724 coming from Dubai to Lahore, PA-411 coming from Dubai to Lahore, PK-9716 coming from Kuwait to Sialkot and PA-413 coming from Sharjah to Lahore were all diverted to Islamabad where they have landed.

According to sources, all the passengers were sent to their respective destinations through buses.