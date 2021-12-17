Covid 19: Pakistan records spike in coronavirus deaths

Pakistan has seen an increase in coronavirus mortality; however the number of infections has remained stable in recent weeks.

According to numbers issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning, Pakistan had been reporting single-digit fatalities for several weeks experienced 14 Covid-19 deaths and 277 infections in the last 24 hours.

According to NCOC data, the overall death toll has now risen to 28,863 with the inclusion of 14 new deaths, while the total number of infections has now risen to 1,290,491 after the addition of 277 new cases.

A total of 41,927 tests were done across Pakistan in the last 24 hours (Thursday), with a positivity rate of 0.66 percent. There were 718 patients in critical care.

243 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours (Thursday), bringing the overall number of recoveries to 1,252,157. The overall number of active cases in the country was 9,471 as of Friday.

There have been 478,717 confirmed coronavirus cases in Sindh, 444,074 in Punjab, 180,887 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108,215 in Islamabad, 33,540 in Balochistan, 34,630 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,428 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, the pandemic has claimed the lives of 13,055 people in Punjab, 7,648 in Sindh, 5,903 in KP, 963 in Islamabad, 745 in Azad Kashmir, 363 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan thus far.