PM Imran Khan convenes three party meetings today

ISLAMABAD: On Friday (today), Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called on three high-level meetings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) central, provincial leadership, Daily Times reported.

According to sources, the prime minister has convened a high-level meeting at 3 pm on Friday to review measures related to OIC’s foreign ministers’ summit which is set to take place in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will inform the PM about the arrangements. The meeting will be attended by the secretary of foreign affairs and ex-diplomats.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has also summoned importing meeting of the Punjab committee to deliberate on political matters.

The meeting will be held at PM Office at 12:15pm. Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar and PTI provincial leadership will attend the meeting.

The participants will brief PM Khan about the party’s preparations for local body elections in the province.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan has called another meeting of his party spokespersons today to discuss important national issues. The PTI party spokesperson’s meeting will be held at PM House at 1:00 pm.