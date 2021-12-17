Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan together breaks Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul’s record

Pakistan’s outstanding opening duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have dethroned India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in a one-of-a-kind achievement.

The pair put on a 158-run opening stand to help Pakistan chase down a record 208-run total against West Indies at the National Stadium Karachi on Thursday.

This was their sixth century partnership in T20Is, the most by any batting partners.

Previously, India’s batting duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul held the record, with five-century stands to their credit.

Three of the six-century combinations have occurred when batting second. No other duo has a better track record when it comes to chasing the target.

It’s worth emphasising that Pakistan defeated the Windies 3-0 in the T20I series.