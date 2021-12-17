Hindu pilgrims to reach Pakistan today to perform religious rituals at Katas Raj temples

LAHORE: On Friday (today), almost 100 Hindu yatrees will reach Pakistan via Wagah border crossing to perform their religious rituals at Katas Raj temples.

Some government officials and local Hindu leaders will welcome the visitors at the Wagah border, according to the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB).

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid maintained that all arrangements, including security and accommodation had been completed on the orders of the federal government and ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad.

The board’s security staff will accompany the yatrees.

The central ceremony will be held at Katas Raj temples on December 19, in which different political and religious leaders will participate.

There are several Hindu temples connected to one another by walkways at Qila Katas, commonly known as Katas Raj temples. Katas is a pond that Hindus considered sacred. The temples have been built around the pond.

The Hindu holy site is located near the town of Choa Saidanshah in the Potohar region, and are near the M2 Motorway.