Mercedes withdraw Abu Dhabi appeal

LONDON: Mercedes on Thursday withdrew their appeal against Max Verstappen’s title-winning victory in Abu Dhabi with team boss Toto Wolff fearing Lewis Hamilton will “never get over” the controversial conclusion to the Formula One season. Mercedes dropped their protest following a decision by motor racing chiefs to undertake a “detailed analysis” of a race that had according to Wolff “robbed” Hamilton of an unprecedented eighth world title. And although he had yet to receive assurances that Hamilton would return next season for another tilt at making Formula One history Wolff stated: “As a racer his heart will say I need to continue because he’s at the peak of his game”. Both Wolff and Hamilton are boycotting Thursday evening’s gala dinner at the FIA’s Paris headquarters . “We won’t be there,” the Austrian confirmed. “I won’t be there because of my loyalty to Lewis and because of my own personal integrity.” Red Bull’s Verstappen took his first drivers’ title when he sped past the seven-time British champion on the final lap on Sunday. The deployment of the safety car after a late crash at the Yas Marina Circuit had wiped out Hamilton’s seemingly unassailable lead. Race director Michael Masi then decided to withdraw the safety car for the final lap, effectively turning the world championship into a one-lap shootout. Verstappen had a huge advantage as he was using fresher tyres and made it count to dramatic effect. The furious Mercedes team had an immediate double appeal dismissed by the stewards then lodged an intention to appeal against that decision, which they were required to trigger by Thursday evening. But the team have now issued a lengthy statement announcing they are drawing a line under the issue. Mercedes said they had made the decision following “constructive dialogue” with world motor sport governing body the FIA over establishing clarity for future racing scenarios. “We welcome the decision by the FIA to install a commission to thoroughly analyse what happened in Abu Dhabi and to improve the robustness of rules, governance and decision-making in Formula 1,” Mercedes said in a statement. “We also welcome that they have invited the teams and drivers to take part. “The Mercedes-AMG Petronas team will actively work with this commission to build a better Formula 1 — for every team and every fan who loves this sport as much as we do. We will hold the FIA accountable for this process and we hereby withdraw our appeal.”













