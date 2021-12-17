GB to witness an unprecedented era of economic prosperity: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said with improved road connectivity and the Skardu International Airport, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was about to turn into a top destination for local and foreign tourists, ensuring economic prosperity.

“The people of GB will soon witness an unprecedented era of economic prosperity with revenue generation through tourism and employment opportunities,” Imran said in his address to the locals at the jam-packed Municipal Stadium, Skardu.

The prime minister, who earlier inaugurated the Skardu International Airport and Jaglot-Skardu strategic road, said significant pieces of infrastructure would boost tourism in the region. He spoke about the importance of Skardu International Airport adding that it would attract tourists from all parts of the world to the region.

“I cannot tell you how your lives are about to change with the help of Skardu International Airport You cannot picture it right now, but I can,” he told the participants.

“We have not even begun to tap the potential of the blessings that the Almighty has blessed us with,” he said, adding that locals of the area will no longer have to travel to other places to seek employment as tourism will increase employment in the area.

He assured locals that the PTI-led government will ensure connectivity of Skardu to other parts of the country so that the potential of local tourism could also be exploited fully.

The prime minister said overseas Pakistanis will now be able to fly to Skardu for tourism as well.

Imran Khan said the initiative would promote both summer and winter tourism in GB and attract a big influx. He announced to establish luxury resorts to attract more foreign tourists. The prime minister said he had widely traveled the world over but never saw a splendid mountainous range like the Gilgit-Baltistan. “If Switzerland can annually earn $70 billion revenue, GB has the natural resources to exploit its potential,” he said.

He cautioned the locals to safeguard their interests as outsiders would be eying their property and land in view of the area’s tourism potential.

Imran Khan lauded the National Highway Authority (NHA) and Frontier Works Organization for working relentlessly to improve road connectivity across GB. He said connecting GB with Azad Kashmir through roads would also bring improvement in the lives of locals. He said hydroelectricity projects had been set up in GB to meet the water requirements.