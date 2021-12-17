Pakistan sweep West Indies 3-0 in T20Is

Pakistan pulled off their highest Twenty20 international run-chase in a seven-wicket win over the West Indies on Thursday to complete a 3-0 series win in Karachi. Mohammad Rizwan smacked 87 off 45 balls and captain Babar Azam made 79 as the opening pair put on 158 to help Pakistan reach a target of 208 in 18.5 overs in a match that was nearly called off because of Covid cases. The match was eventually given the go-ahead despite five members — including three players — of the West Indies squad testing positive on Thursday.

That took the total of positive cases in the tourists’ camp to nine after three players and a staff member tested positive on Saturday. West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran hit a career-best 37-ball 64 with six sixes and two fours as his side finished on 207-3. Pakistan won the first match by 63 runs and the second by nine runs, both in Karachi. This is their seventh 3-0 whitewash in Twenty20 international cricket, and their third against the West Indies. Rizwan, who overturned a first-ball leg-before decision against him, and Azam took the attack to the West Indies bowlers with a stand of 158 in 15 overs. Azam, who hit nine fours and two sixes in his 53-ball knock, holed out to long-off. Babar and Rizwan registered their sixth century stand in Twenty20 internationals — all this year — the most by any pair in the format. India’s Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have five century stands in T20I cricket. Rizwan, who blasted ten fours and three sixes, fell to a miscued shot off Dominic Drakes with just 24 to win. Rizwan finished with 1,326 runs in 29 matches in the calendar year — the most by any batsman in T20 internationals. Asif Ali hit two sixes and as many fours in his 21 not out to seal the win.

