COAS, UK defence chief discuss Afghan crisis

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday discussed the crisis in Afghanistan with the newly appointed United Kingdom defence chief.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of UK, KCB, and ADC, Admiral Sir Anthony David Radakin, was appointed to the post in October, and COAS Bajwa congratulated him for assuming the office during a telephonic conversation, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said COAS hoped Radakin would play his role in further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

During the call, matters of mutual interest including military cooperation, regional security, and the current security/humanitarian situation in Afghanistan were discussed, the ISPR said. He stressed the urgency for devising an institutional mechanism for channelling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. COAS Bajwa also reiterated that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity.

The British dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, role in regional stability, and pledged to play his part for further improvement in security cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan in Islamabad, called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan especially collaboration and partnership in humanitarian assistance were discussed. The COAS said that Pakistan values Japan’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. He stressed upon the urgency for swiftly devising an institutionalised mechanism for channeling humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in order to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. He underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.

The COAS also emphasized that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for stability in South Asia and that Pakistan wants cordial ties with all its neighbours in pursuit of regional peace and prosperity. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.