Seventh anniversary of APS tragedy marked with resolve to end terror

The 7th anniversary of the Army Public School was marked here on Thursday to pay homage to innocent students and teachers who were martyred by extremists. Fateh Khawani was offered at various places and the participants showered glowing tributes to the brave and courageous students and teachers of APS who sacrificed their lives for lasting peace in the country. In this regard, Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held Fateha Khawani at its headquarters for the departed souls and paid glowing tribute to the little heroes of APS tragedy. Speaking on the occasion, Director General Dr Khatir Ahmed said,” we salute to the greatness, courage and supreme sacrifices of the students, what he called “little flowers” of Army Public School.” He said the December 16 incident had left indelible mark on memory of the nation and the Rescue 1122 stations across the province were organising special prayers and Fateha Khawani for martyred APS students and faculty. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan said in his message that the Army Public School (APS) incident was a national tragic event in the history of the country and sacrifices of the students and teachers martyred in the incident would always be remembered. He said the fateful “black day” continued to remain scars on the collective memory, adding, “we cannot forget the agony of this day.”













