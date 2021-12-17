AAG prays SC to declare Ishaq Dar’s seat vacant in Senate

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leader and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s member Senate notification till next week. A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan heard the case and adjourned the hearing on Ishaq Dar’s counsel Advocate Salman Aslam Butt’s request. During the course of the proceedings, Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman prayed the court to declare Ishaq Dar’s seat vacant. He said that the seat of a member of the parliament would be deemed to have fallen vacant if he did not take oath of his office within 60 days of his election as per the recently promulgated ordinance. He said that even the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected the petition filed against the ordinance. Following the rejection of the petition, the matter was pending in the intra-court appeal, he added.

He said that despite the fact that the apex court had summoned the former finance minister a number of times, he did not appear even once. He said that Ishaq Dar had never stated any reason for skipping the court hearings.