Digital equivalence certificate verification service launched

Minister of Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday launched Digital Equivalence Certificate Verification Service, introduced by Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC).

The launching ceremony was held here at the Ministry of Federal Education. IBCC Secretary, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah briefed the Minister on the utility and benefits of the new feature. Speaking to the launching ceremony, the Federal Minister said in light of the vision of Prime Minister, all the organizations working under umbrella of the Education Ministry are digitalizing their processes for the transparency and facilitate the public.

After successful completion of online equivalence process, the IBCC has digitalized the process of verification of equivalence certificates. This service will enhance the accessibility, reduce the cost and time and other hurdles faced by organizations within or outside country.

The Minister appreciated IBCC for facilitating public through the use of latest technology. While speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah said that, the IBCC integrated security feature in certificate through Encrypted QR Code. Now, the organizations, institutions or universities do not need to send documents to IBCC for verification, as the verification is now just a click away as they can verify it by scanning QR code from anywhere around the world.

He further said that, this is a real-time verification through which organizations can quickly verify data on their mobile or computer and will receive a verification email for their official record.