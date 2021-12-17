Seminar to pay homage to defenders of country

A seminar “Pakistan Leadership Summit- Together for Pakistan” was organized at Islamia University Bahawalpur to pay homage to the defenders of Pakistan and unveil the untold stories of 1971 war. Guest speaker, Muhammad Abdullah Hamid Gul (son of late Gen (retd) Hamid Gul), narrated Indian involvement in the separation of East Pakistan alongwith Mr. Shahid Ali Khan, a retd soldier who fought in East Pakistan (Chittagong) in 1971 war. Guest speaker addressed the audience including a large number of students and faculty members. The focus of the seminar was to dispel the misinterpretations regarding 1971 tragedy and paid a tribute to APS martyrs. Earlier, Mr. Rizwan Majeed organized and gave introductory talk.













