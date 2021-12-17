Murad, Adil Sheikh discuss political situation in Sindh

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed at his office and discussed the prevailing political situation of Sindh province.

Haleem Adil Sheikh apprised the Minister on the unconstitutional actions of the Pakistan People’s Party in Sindh, province, said a press release. He also briefed the Minister regarding Sindh Local Government Ordinance and termed it undemocratic and black law. Haleem Adil Sheikh requested Murad Saeed to raise his voice for the people of Sindh and against black law in National Assembly.

Murad said that he saw the victimization of Sindh police during his recent visit to the province. The minister vowed to protect people from the victimization of Sindh police. Haleem Adil Sheikh also invited Murad Saeed to visit Larkana and Sukkur.