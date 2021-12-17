Post monsoon review conference held

Post Monsoon review conference – 2021 was organized by NDMA here in Islamabad. Officials from NDMA, PDMAs, SDMA, GBDMA, PMD, FFC, SUPARCO, NHA, WAPDA and Armed Forces participated. Member operations NDMA presented an overall review of Monsoon – 2021 covering preparations, causalities, injuries, damages and lessons learnt. Officials from various departments made presentations and actively participated in question/answer session and discussion. Relevant departments were comparatively better prepared this year for Monsoon. Climate change, resultant disaster threat, calls for timely and comprehensive measures by all concerned to mitigate and respond to challenges likely to be posed by Monsoon, Chairman NDMA highlighted while chairing the conference.













