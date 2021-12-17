Honda Atlas Cars installs drinking water pumps in Lahore school

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has always tried to improve the living conditions of the people residing in the surroundings of its factory premises. In addition to arranging free medical camps every quarter and renovation of schools, Honda recently installed deep-bored water pumps in Government School Boys Campus at Manga Mandi, Lahore on December 10, 2021.

Clean water is becoming scarce in the area and Government School Boys Campus does not have access to clean drinking water. The contaminated water is the main cause of many diseases and children in the school were deprived of this basic necessity and were always at risk of getting diseases. It is our social responsibility to ensure that Honda is actively playing a massive role in contributing towards the betterment of the society by taking the necessary steps to ensure that clean drinking water is accessible to everyone.

The company took initiative and installed deep-bored water pumps in Government School Boys Campus at Manga Mandi, Lahore.