PM presenting Muslims’ case against Islamophobia effectively: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said Pakistan’s valiant Prime Minister Imran Khan presented case of Muslims against Islamophobia at every international forum including the United Nations. In a tweet, he said PM Imran Khan had presented case of Muslims effectively and now its positive effects were coming. The minister welcomed the passage of a bill against Islamophobia in the House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Farrukh Habib said the entire nation was paying homage to the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS)tragedy. He said that the tragedy of APS shook the whole world. “The entire nation including the government stood with the families of APS martyrs,” he said. “The sacrifice of innocent APS heroes will always be remembered in the history of Pakistan,” the minister said, adding that the tragedy of APS united the whole nation. Farrukh said Pakistan’s armed forces, security forces and the people made unprecedented sacrifices against terrorism and now there was no room for terrorism and extremism in the country. He said the nation was proud of its armed forces and security forces who have sacrificed their lives for peace.













