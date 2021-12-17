The 16th of every December brings back the harrowing memories of Pakistan’s worst militant attack. That a group of murderers had chosen the most defenceless of the lot to satisfy their lust for human blood might have long slipped out of the world’s collective memories but for the 148 families who suffer from their irreparable losses every single night, the saga is far from over. This year, however, their quest for closure took several steps back in the light of the state’s official negotiations with their wrongdoers. It is one thing to pin hopes for the realisation of tall claims made by the country’s leadership but seeing them extend an olive branch to the merciless enemy is charting through completely different waters. As these negotiations hung heavy in the air, everyone from politicians to social society was forced to confront the same demon within: are we actually in a position to absolve the TTP? PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari called into question the failure to fulfil the promise made to the nation while Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif wondered whether we had “learnt any lessons and corrected our course.”

In an ideal world, only those who bore the brunt of terrorist bomb blasts and longed to see their loved ones one last time should have the right to decide whether the Taliban fighters can be welcomed back into society. The same society, mind everyone, they appear fixated on razing to the ground. Nevertheless, we live in a democracy that automatically gives leaders of our choice the mandate to make calls on our behalf. But what to do when such momentous decisions scrape the wounds that have only begun to heal raw again? According forgiveness to a terrorist group that took great pride in bathing our society in blood was no small deal. Especially when the blue-eyed leaders decided to bid adieu to peace arrangement and pick up the slaughterhouse where they had left. The aggrieved parents of the APS tragedy are in no mood to let the horrifying “achievements” sneak through the back door.

More distressing, however, is the iron-clad presence of extremism Pakistan had set off to rid itself of the menace of terrorism. This failure to overcome the tenacious enemy was also regretfully noted by the human rights minister only recently. Going by the astoundingly orchestrated lynching of a Sri Lankan manager in Sialkot and the radical TLP flexing its muscle to become a national force, we have, obviously, shifted to reverse gear. Until the big crash, let’s continue with the lip service, hang our heads in resignation and wait for some magical force to undo the tragedies. *