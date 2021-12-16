In Interbank market, rupee remained stable against dollar

KARACHI: In the interbank currency market on Thursday, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) stayed unchanged versus the US dollar.

According to forex dealers, the dollar finished the interbank currency market at Rs177.98 versus the local currency following some intra-day movement.

The PKR rupee had closed at Rs177.98 against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday.

Currency experts said the local unit has lost over Rs25 against the dollar in the last seven months.

On the other hand, Pakistan Stocks Exchange (PSX) after regaining momentum on Wednesday, witnessed a bearish trend on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index plunged 635 points to close at 43,731.

During Thursday’s trading shares of 255 companies witnessed a decline, while the share value of 90 companies saw advancement. The shares of 11 companies remained stable and were unchanged.