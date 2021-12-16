Daily Times

PM presented Muslims case against Islamophobia effectively: Farrukh

APP

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Pakistan’s valiant Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the case of Muslims against Islamophobia at every international forum including the United Nations.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan had presented the case of Muslims effectively and now its positive effects were received.

The minister welcomed the passage of a bill against Islamophobia in the House of Representatives.

