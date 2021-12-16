PM presented Muslims case against Islamophobia effectively: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said Pakistan’s valiant Prime Minister Imran Khan presented the case of Muslims against Islamophobia at every international forum including the United Nations.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan had presented the case of Muslims effectively and now its positive effects were received.

ہمارے دلیر وزیراعظم عمران خان نے اسلاموفوبیا کے خلاف اقوام متحدہ سمیت عالمی سطح کے ہر فورم پر جس دوٹوک انداز میں مسلمانوں کا مقدمہ پیش کیا ہے اس کے اثرات بھی آنا شروع ہوگئے ہے۔

امریکی ایوان نمائندگان میں اسلاموفوبیا کےخلاف بل کی منظوری کا خیر مقدم کرتے ہیں https://t.co/cjhPks8X45 — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) December 16, 2021

The minister welcomed the passage of a bill against Islamophobia in the House of Representatives.