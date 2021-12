The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidates are scheduled to fight it out in the by-election for PP-206 in Khanewal on Thursday.

The constituency has a total of 183 polling stations, with 62 for males, 60 for females, and 61 for both males and females. In PP-206, there are a total of 512 voting booths.

There are 230,689 registered voters in the constituency, and 13 candidates are running for the Punjab Assembly seat.