As winter nears, Karachiites face 10-hour long gas load shedding

KARACHI: As winter approaches, Karachiites have been affected particularly hard by the gas crisis, with up to 10 hours of gas load shedding every day, making cooking and other home tasks impossible.

According to reports, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has begun load shedding in the same manner as K-Electric, and residents have reported that certain SSGC employees are allegedly involved in closing gas supply valves.

It emerged that North Karachi Sector 11-C-2, New Karachi, Federal B Area, and Bufferzone areas have been getting gas supply from 12:00 midnight to 6:00 am. “We are facing a gas load shedding for up to 10 hours,” the residents complained.

Recently, the gas utility has advised citizens to purchase expensive liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to meet their fuel needs amid an ongoing gas shortage.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) in a statement told gas users to purchase LPG online on a Twitter account.

To purchase a gas cylinder, customers must pay a large deposit in advance to the company. The gas company added, “A gas buyer must pay Rs5,000 in advance for a cylinder of 11.8KG gas and Rs4,500 for a cylinder of 10KG gas.”

According to a representative for the gas business, Karachi’s gas demand is up to 1225 million cubic feet per day (MMCFD), but supply is only 1029 MMCFD, resulting in a 196 MMCFD gas shortage.