Govt. announces its plans to build modern city near Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chosen to develop a new modern metropolis near Lahore, according to Shahbaz Gill, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication.

According to the SAPM, a new city will have 1900 apartments, six schools, and a sophisticated industrial zone.

A renowned Saudi Real Estate Company has been agreed to make an investment of about $600 million in this sector for developing the entire industrial zone near Ravi.

He said that the company would also carry out work on the drainage system, road infrastructure besides 1,900 apartments, six schools and a hospital of international standards would be built.

In Islamabad, the prime minister presided over a discussion about the Ravi Urban Development Authority and the Central Business District Lahore projects.

The premier emphasised the importance of employing environmentally friendly materials in the construction of Lahore’s Central Business District, such as smart trees and blue highways.