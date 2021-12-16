SC adjourns hearing of Ishaq Dar’s Senate notification case

On Thursday, the Supreme Court adjourned hearing of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal finance minister Ishaq Dar’s member Senate notification case until next week after Dar’s counsel requested the court for its postponement.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court, led by Justice Ijazul Ahsan, heard the case.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman, on the occasion, prayed to the court to declare Ishaq Dar’s seat vacant, saying as per the recently promulgated ordinance, the seat of a member of the parliament would be deemed to have fallen vacant if he did not take oath of his office within 60 days of his election. “Even the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected the petition filed against the ordinance,” he said.

The AAG further said that despite the fact that the apex court had summoned the former finance minister a number of times, he did not show up even once.

“Not only that, he did not give any reason for skipping court hearings,” he added.