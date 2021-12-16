Salman Khan gives Katrina Kaif a Rs3 crore Range Rover as a wedding gift: reports

Katrina Kaif, the Bollywood actress, is amassing extravagant wedding gifts from her fellow celebrities and friends.

The actor, who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last week, has reportedly received a Rs3 crore Range Rover from ex-boyfriend and close friend Salman Khan. Ranbir Kapoor on the other hand has gifted the star a Rs2.7 crore diamond necklace, as per Bollywood Life.

Katrina’s Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan reportedly gifted a BMW G310 R worth Rs. 3 lakhs. While new neighbours Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spent Rs 6.4 lakhs for bling diamond earrings.

On December 9, Katrina and Vicky married in Rajasthan. Only close friends and family were present for the celebrations.