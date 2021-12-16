Imran Abbas’s mother passes away

Mother of Pakistani film star and television actor Imran Abbas passed away on Wednesday, the actor announced it on social media.

He shared a picture of him kissing his mother’s feet

“Alwida Meri Maañ… I won’t be able to kiss these feet anymore. Lost my “Jannat” today on the 15th of December, the same date I lost my father two years back. Please Recite Surah-e-Fateha for her”, he wrote.



Moreover, actors Sajal Aly, Turkish actor Celal Al and thousand of fans expressed grief and offered their condolence to the actor.