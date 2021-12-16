Don’t repeat mistake of abandoning Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday expressed hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan and urged the international community to support millions of people in the war-ravaged country.

Pakistan will support the Afghan people in every possible way to avert a humanitarian crisis, he said while chairing the second meeting of the Apex Committee on Afghanistan in Islamabad.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Ahmed, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid, Planning Minister Asad Umer, Advisor on Finance Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Advisor Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, National Security Adviser Dr. Moeed Yousaf and senior civil and military officers attended the meeting. Imran said Pakistan had already committed immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance of worth Rs5 billion, which comprised commodities including 50,000MT wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies. The committee was briefed that as per directions of the prime minister, free COVID vaccination of all the Afghan nationals entering Pakistan from land borders was on and the process of obtaining Pakistani visa had been simplified. The prime minister also instructed that the humanitarian organizations wishing to work from Pakistan to support efforts in Afghanistan should be facilitated, as Pakistan had already committed to being the air and land bridge for humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

The committee again expressed concerns about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and emphasized that Pakistan will not abandon Afghans in their time of need.

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said green urbanization would help reduce the adverse impacts of pollution and stressed replicating the models across the country.

He was chairing a meeting on the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Central Business District (CBD) Lahore projects. Imran said development of green spaces in new plans and preservation in existing urban areas was necessary to mitigate the impact of pollution including smog. He directed the Punjab government to take a strict legal action against the elements involved in encroachments and illegal housing societies. He also directed that the process of lands’ transfer for RUDA and CBD projects be expedited. Imran also emphasized that the urban development projects were being initiated for attracting investments and should not be criticized and hindered for political reasons. He highlighted that these projects were for improving the socio-economic conditions of the common man.

Earlier, the meeting was apprised that physical work on both RUDA and CBD projects was in full swing and the land acquisition process was near completion. It was informed that Rs100 billion investment was expected in CBD in the first year. The meeting was informed that 1,900 low-cost housing units were included in the master plan of Ravi Urban Development scheme.

The meeting was attended by Minister Information Fawad Ahmed, Advisor Finance Shaukat Tarin, SAPM Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing & Development Authority Lt. Gen. (R) Anwar Ali Haider, Chief Secretary Punjab and senior officials.

PM, chairman Senate discuss legislative matters: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday discussed the matters related to legislation. Senator Saifullah Niazi and Senator Abdul Qadir were also present.