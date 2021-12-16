Four dead, 370 more test positive for coronavirus

The national tally on Wednesday of total active COVID-19 cases was recorded at 9, 292 with 370 more people tested positive for the deadly virus while 10 more people died from the disease during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours most deaths occurred in KP followed by Sindh.

All four corona patients died in the hospital during last 24 hours and three patients were on ventilators, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The most number of ventilators were being utilized in four major areas; Sargodha 13 percent, Peshawar 12 percent, Islamabad 12 percent and Multan 12 percent.

The maximum number of oxygen beds; alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patients were also used in four major areas including Multan 24 percent, Peshawar 12 percent, Sargodha 15 percent and Islamabad 13 percent. Around 79 ventilators were being used elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Balochistan and AJK.

Some 44,609 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 13,819 in Sindh, 16,817 in Punjab, 7,369 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,397 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 546 in Balochistan, 316 in GB, and 345 in AJK. Around 1,251,778 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 1,289,913 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 34,618, Balochistan 33,539, GB 10,427, ICT 108,172, KP 180,760, Punjab 443,985 and Sindh 478,412.

About 28,843 deaths were recorded in country since the advent of the contagion.

Around 7,640 have perished in Sindh of whom two died in the hospital on Tuesday. However, 13,052 had died in Punjab so far. Around 5,896 in KP where two of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 963 in ICT, Balochistan 363, GB 186, AJK 743 succumbed to the deadly virus.

A total of 22,646,130 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 640 hospitals were equipped with COVID facilities. Some 743 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.