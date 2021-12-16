MPA Dr Hashim Inamullah Khan survives assassination bid; attacker killed

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister and PTI MPA Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when a man opened fire on him during an election rally in the Tajazai area of Lakki Marwat on Tuesday evening. Dr. Hashim Inamullah Khan’s security guards returned the fire which resulted in the death of attacker on the spot. Two other participants of the rally were also seriously injured in the firing and were shifted to DHQ Hospital. Police have registered a case and started further investigation.













