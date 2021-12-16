Children with disorders need inclusive environment, says Begum Alvi

Begum Samina Alvi, the wife of President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said children with neuromuscular disorders required utmost care of the society, besides an inclusive environment providing them opportunities in all fields of life.

Addressing at an event titled ‘Tribute to Brave children of Al-Shifa Trust’ here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, she said children are the future of the world and stressed the need to ensure their rights.

As a collaboration of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the fund-raising event highlighted the activities of Al-Shifa Trust catering to the needs of children facing neuromuscular disorders, through rehabilitative care and special schooling.

Begum Alvi pointed out the ascending trends in society with regard to lack of facilities for the children with neuromuscular diseases. She said the government was committed to serve the masses including the persons with disabilities through various programmes. She mentioned that according to the United Nations, 15 percent of the total population was facing some form of disability, with 80 percent of them living in developing countries. She urged supporting the initiatives aimed at facilitating the children with physical and mental challenges.

Begum Alvi lauded the efforts of Al-Shifa Trust for rehabilitating the children suffering with neuromuscular disorders.

She expressed satisfaction over the work underway on upgradation of the complex of Al-Shifa Trust in Karachi and hoped that it would turn out to be one of the best rehabilitation centres in the country. CEO PIA and Chairman Al-Shifa Trust Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik said the rehabilitation centre was contributing to the society by supporting the families from humble backgrounds and having children with mental and physical difficulties. He mentioned that the instructors at Al-Shifa considered such children as ‘angels and butterflies’ and treated them with utmost care and love. He paid tribute to Begum Samina Alvi for supporting the noble cause of charity.

Ambassador of Poland Maciej Pisarski terming children the ‘hope of life’ said the encouragement of special children was important for their inclusive participation in the society.

Shahzad Roy, singer and activist of children’s rights in his video message said the well-being of all children, particularly suffering with mental and physical challenges, was important.

Fakhr-e-Alam, national award-winning actor in his video message highlighted the importance of caring for the special children and urged the people to donate for Al-Shifa Trust.

The groups of special children presented tableaus on folk songs, which was applauded by the guests.