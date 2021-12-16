Haleem announces province-wide protest against SLGA 2013

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Wednesday, announced to hold province wide protest against Sindh Local Government Act 2013 on December 19, 2021.

In a statement issued here, Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also central vice president of PTI termed SLGA 2013 as a black law and said that people of Sindh had rejected the black law.

All the opposition parties and the people of Sindh were on same page against the authoritarian law so the whole Sindh will record its protest against illegal Zardarana measures, he said adding that it is not issue of Karachi only but of whole of the Sindh as all the cities and towns including Larkana, Sukkur, Nawabshah and Hyderabad had been turned into ruins.

The people of Sindh are deprived of basic facilities including health and education even anti rabies vaccine is not available in Sindh, he observed.

The situation further worsened after passage of controversial amendments in SLGA 2013 in Sindh Assembly as the entire system of local bodies was being placed under discretion of a single minister,