Inspector General Police, Punjab, Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of illegal detention and death of a citizen in City Cantonment police station of Jhelum and sought a report from RPO Rawalpindi.

He ordered to arrest picket incharge Sub-Inspector Naveed Afzal and Head Constable Muhammad Tanveer at the earliest. The IGP directed the DPO Jhelum to visit the affected family and give them full assurance of justice. He directed that postmortem of the body be done with conducting investigation and those responsible be severely punished. The IGP said the Punjab Police were taking strict measures to eliminate such negative elements and they would not be allowed to remain a part of the department. He said that illegal detention or torture and killing under custody was not acceptable in any case and the officers and personnel involved in such incidents deserve severe departmental action and punishment.

Operations against anti-environmental activities intensified: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that Punjab Police is taking swift action against anti-environmental activities causing smog in all districts of the province and police teams alongwith district administration , environment and health departments are taking measures is this regard. IG Punjab directed that action be taken on priority basis against the owners of factories and kilns which cause excessive smoke, burning of stubble and air pollution of vehicles on roads.

Detailed reports should be sent to the Central Police Office regularly. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that prevention of smog, precautionary measures and raising public awareness is need of hour and strict implementation of government guidelines on anti-smog would be ensured. Spokesperson of Punjab Police, while presenting a report on all smog-related activities across province, i.e high-smoke vehicles, burning of stubble and tires, said that since January 1st this year, overall anti-smog 2804 cases have been registered and 2920 accused have been arrested. During this week, 184 cases have been registered across Punjab and 126 persons have been arrested. spokesman of Punjab Police shared details of operations in each region. In faislabad region 50 cases have been registered and 49 people have been arrested for spreading smog. In Multan region, 19 people have been arrested in 28 cases of burning crop residues, tires and lubricants. In Gujranwala region, 21 people have been arrested in 44 cases of burning crop residues, tires and lubricants. In Sargodha region, 3 persons have been arrested while registering 3 cases for spreading smog. In Sheikhupura region, 8 persons have been arrested while registering 6 cases. In Sahiwal region 24 cases have been registered and 4 persons have been arrested. In DG Khan region 10 cases have been registered and 13 persons have been arrested.

In Bahawalpur region 7 cases have been registered and 1 person has been arrested while in Lahore 12 cases have been registered and 8 persons have been arrested for causing smog. Spokesperson Punjab Police has requested citizens to refrain from negative activities, adding that citizens should keep an eye on their surroundings and report 15 against persons causing smog and provide all possible assistance to government agencies in taking measures to reduce environmental pollution.