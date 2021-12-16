148 new corona virus cases detected

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday no death stemming from coronavirus was reported, however, 148 new cases emerged when 10,787 tests were conducted. He, in a statement, said till last Tuesday the number death was 7,640. He said 10,787 samples were tested which detected 148 cases that constituted 1.4 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,921,609 tests have been conducted against which 477,461 cases were diagnosed, of them 97.6 percent or 465,765 patients have recovered, including 25 overnight. The chief minister said currently 4,056 patients were under treatment, of them 3,896 were in home isolation, 21 at isolation centers and 139 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 131 patients was stated to be critical, including 10 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 148 new cases, 43 have been detected from Karachi, including 24 from East, 8 Central, 7 South, 2 West, 1 Malir and Korangi each. Hyderabad has 37, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 11 each, Jamshoro, Thatta and Sujawal 9 each, Tharparkar 4, Umerkot, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan and Sanghar 3 each, Nausheroferoze 1.













