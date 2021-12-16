Work on GDA Grand Mosque in Gwadar complete

Among multiple major developments taking place since Gwadar Port became operational run by China Oversees Holding Company (COPHC) in collaboration with Gwardar Port Authority (GPA) and Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), an epic mosque “GDA Grand Mosque”, sole largest mosque in the history of port city, is almost constructed and ready for prayer services.

With blue tombs and white-colored building, its single tower is also set to be structured in few days. Some allied facilities, after approval of PC-1, will also be made part of mosque building.

Talking to Gwadar Pro, GDA Executive Engineer Shaukat Ali said that “GDA Grand Mosque” is now top grand mosque in Gwadar as per its size and occupancy for Muslim prayers. With its total capacity standing around 7,000 Muslims, he said, GDA Mosque is ready to function.

Presently for the entire Gwadar population estimated to be 1.38 million as per 2020 census, there are 45 small mosques. One mosque named “Bilal Mosque” has somehow reasonable size but after the construction of GDA Grand Mosque, it has receded to the second number in Gwadar city. Shahid Baloch, a resident of Gwadar City, said that Gwadar port premises has already a fully-functional mosque for the staff of COPHC as well as GPA testifying the gesture that Chines company respect and care the religious obligations of Muslims.

“The construction of “GDA Grand Mosque” is a new magnificent addition that will facilitate Muslims to offer prayers not only in routine days but also at the time of big congregation especially for Friday prayers and Eid prayers,” he added.

DGA official said that actually project of GDA Grand Mosque commenced in 2004. Later government of Balochistan and GDA jointly invested Rs. 100 million for its construction. “We requested for further Rs. 150 million more to append more allied facilities to mosque,” he added.

Gwadar Protest participant Fiaz Baloch said that GDA Grand Mosque will amplify the beauty of Gwadar city line applauding the role of China and government for the betterment of small fishing town and hoped that their rightful struggle and demands will come to fruition.