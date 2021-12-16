Interfaith delegation visits Sri Lankan HC to offer condolences

A representative delegation of the National Council for Interfaith Peace and Harmony, led by Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs IjazAlam Augustine, visited the Sri Lankan High Commission in Islamabad to convey their condolences and express solidarity with the Sri Lankan people over a barbaric act by extremists in Sialkot.

During their meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner Mohan Wijewickrama, the visiting delegation condemning the brutal incident conveyed their heartfelt grief to the victim’s family and the Lankan citizens on behalf of overall Pakistani people. They assured their full support and said that every Pakistani is sharing the pain of the aggrieved family.

Talking to the delegation, the Sri Lankan high commissioner said they were happy that the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken stringent action against culprits involved in the incident to punish them. He said that a number of culprits have been rounded up and were behind the bars.

“We are confident that this incident will be handled by the government and justice will be provided to the victim’s family and children,” he said, and thanked the delegation for expressing condolence with the victim’s family as well as the Sri Lankan people. The incident happened in Sialkot when some factory workers attacked the Sri Lankan manager and killed him.

On the occasion, the Punjab minister assured the Sri Lankan envoy that the federal and provincial governments are taking full responsibility to deliver justice with no delay. He reiterated unequivocal message of Prime Minister Imran Khan that there will be a zero tolerance policy for such act of violence in Pakistan. He assured the envoy that culprits will be punished and no one will go scot-free.

Javaid William, Pandit Rakesh Chand, Hafiz Kazam Raza, Prof Kalyan Singh, Mahmood Ghaznavi, Prof Masood Ahmad, Shakeel-ur-Rehman Nasir, and other delegation members called the lynching of Sri Lankan national a shameful act. They said that what happened in Sialkot was against all religious teachings and contrary to the Pakistani culture. They said that followers of all religions strongly condemned the ruthless lynching.