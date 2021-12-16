DG UMT meets Afghan higher education minister

Director General University of Management and Technology (UMT)Abid Sherwani met Alhaaj Abdul Baqi Haqqani, Afghan Higher Education Minister, for establishing resilient collaboration between the two countries and exchanged views on educational affairs.

Director General UMT Abid Sherwani emphasized the need for fostering education for the Afghan youth to eliminate cultural disparity, promote the love for learning and elevate the literacy levels that would contribute towards the progress of the nation. He added that the key to the success of UMT depends on the inclusion of a mixture of cultures and diversity, a foundation stone laid by Dr. Hasan Sohaib Murad (Shaheed). This is why students from 20 countries are getting quality education on scholarships at UMT.

Abdul Baqi Haqqani expressed thanks to Abid Sherwani and President UMTIbrahim Hasan Murad for their supportive role towards education in Afghanistan. Appreciating their efforts, he said that Afghanistan is pleased to hear about the 100 scholarships for Afghan students and 10 PhD scholarships for the teachers and researchers. The Afghan minister added that this partnership will nurture further support in the arena of higher education of the two countries.