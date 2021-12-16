Games Of Some Ex-judges

The allegations of retired justice Wajihuddin Ahmed regarding the financing of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s personal home were the latest in a string of sudden and strange revelations, two of them from former senior judges, that raise more questions than they answer. Good of former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen to clear the air the very next day by tweeting that he “never gave a penny” for the PM’s household expenses. But that aside, why has nobody asked retired justice Wajihuddin just what made him stay quiet about said information all these years and what made him come out with it at this time.

A retired Supreme Court senior justice and a very respected one at that, surely justice Wajihuddin understands that the burden of proof rests with him when making such strong allegations. He would also understand better than most people in this country how quickly his comments could have invited a defamation case from the prime minister, which would have forced him to present whatever proof he had in a court of law. This has added to the mystery of the whole thing, especially since not only did Wajihuddin not present any evidence to back his claims, but he’s also not made any more public comments since then.

There is a very urgent need for authorities to put a legal end to such trends. It has become all too easy for some people to make whatever allegations they like against whomever they please and get away with it. This way, even if some things some people say are proved wrong eventually, they still do the damage that was intended. All these cases and claims should be unravelled and exposed to the core to exponentially raise the cost of such misadventures in future. *