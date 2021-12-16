Inflation climbs to highest levels for decades globally: Fitch

The global inflation shock has intensified in recent months as annual inflation rates for many of the largest economies climbed to their highest levels for years or even decades, as illustrated in Fitch Ratings’ latest ’20/20 Vision’ chart pack.

The US stands out among the major developed economies, with a larger increase in consumer spending on durable goods, a bigger rise in core consumer goods prices and clearer evidence of rising services and wage inflation, said Fitch Ratings on Wednesday.

The US consumer inflation hit 6.8pc year-on-year in November – the highest annual increase in 39 years. The eurozone recorded its highest inflation rate since the monetary union at 4.9pc, with German inflation at a 29-year high of 5.2pc. Rapid growth in durable goods consumption has contributed to global goods shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks, recently compounded by higher energy prices, said Fitch.

Emerging markets (EMs) have also had very sharp inflation increases – Turkey, Brazil and Russia recorded 21.3pc, 10.7pc and 8.4pc year-on-year growth, respectively. Inflation has, however, generally remained low in the largest Asian economies.