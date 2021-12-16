PSX and Deutsche Börse AG sign exclusive data licensing deal

Deutsche Börse, a global market data provider, will be the sole licensor of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stock market data for international customers beginning on January 1, 2022.

After signing an exclusive data licensing agreement with Deutsche Börse, PSX has announced a new development.

PSX said in a statement that this data cooperation agreement is a significant step forward that will allow the bourse to extend its global market data reach. Using Deutsche Börse’s global reach, PSX aims to significantly expand its market data client base and attract foreign investors to participate in PSX’s markets with the agreement signed today.

PMD&CEO Farrukh H. Khan stated, “Our larger vision is to increase market participation by supporting easy and equitable access to high-quality information. “Partnerships with global exchange networks and data vendors extend our international presence as our market becomes more sophisticated.”

PSX COO Nadir Rahman said, “We’re looking forward to implementing new technologies that will add value to customers and shape the future of the industry in the next few months.”

“This partnership with one of the largest exchange operators gives us the chance to broaden our geographic reach while also improving the breadth and coverage of our Market Data product offerings.” This agreement with Deutsche Börse will make PSX’s data products more accessible to international clients. Real-time, delayed, and end-of-day data are all included in the market data package.