Report on sugar reforms to be released today: Hammad

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said the report of the Sugar Reform Committee would be shared by Thursday (today) through all media in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. In a tweet on Wednesday, the energy minister said that the committee chaired by him presented its recommendations to the federal cabinet (on Tuesday) whereby it approved the issuance of the recommendations of the report of the special committee on sugar sector reforms for public opinion. He said, “Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed that report be released and discussed publicly for next 3 weeks.” He noted that the thrust of reform is towards deregulation, documentation, and enhancing competition in the sugar sector.













