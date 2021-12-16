Shipping activity at Port Qasim

Three ships namely, MSC Busan, Maersk Pittsburgh and Ocean Silver carrying containers and coal, arrived and berthed at Qasim International Container Terminal and Port Qasim Electric Power Terminal respectively in December-14. Meanwhile, five more ships, MOL Growth, Nord Spring, Stena Imperative, Las Palmas and Glory Harvest carrying containers, chemicals, coal and petroleum gas also arrived at the outer anchorage of the port during the last 24 hours. A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of those, a container vessel ‘Safeen Pride’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while another container vessel ‘Maersk Pittsburgh is expected to sail from the container terminal on Wednesday’s afternoon. The cargo throughput of 213,001 tonnes, comprising 160,8131 tonnes imports cargo and 52,188 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 5,021 containers (2,530 TEUs Imports and 2,491 TEUs exports) was handled at the Port during the last 24 hours.













