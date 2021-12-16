Traders’ strike in Balochistan: FPCCI urges immediate redressal of concerns

Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, has urged the authorities to immediately address the concerns of traders of Quetta and the rest of Balochistan; and, paving the way for the resumption of halted import and export activities. He was responding to the emergency situation arising out of the strike called by Quetta Chambers of Commerce & Industry (QCCI) against the unfair, illogical and illegitimate conduct of customs intelligence in the province; which, in his opinion, is tantamount to discouraging legal importers and exporters and encouraging the smugglers.

Nasir Khan, FPCCI’s VP from Balochistan, stated that cargo vehicles full of import and export goods are being stopped by customs intelligence for no valid reasons. This phenomenon is creating a huge backlog and clutter for the traders of Balochistan; resultantly, it is inflicting unbearable financial losses to them. He added that the traders are left with no other option than to go on an indefinite strike against the customs intelligence department. We will not call off the strike until and unless our concerns are addressed and the leadership of the department is replaced with an honest and competent one.

Nasir Khan maintained that the strike will put a halt to the trade in the entire province; including, Quetta Dry Port, Chaman Border, Taftan Border, etc. as we can not bear the loss of time, money, cargo vehicles, and goodwill anymore. He also informed that we have raised the issue with Senate’s Standing Committee on Commerce; but, no resolution is in sight.

Mr. Nasir Khan also criticized the condition of advance dollar payment for exports to Afghanistan and demanded that exports to Afghanistan should be allowed under firm contracts. He added that this conditionality has resulted in the inability of exporters to capture and capitalize on the vacuum available in Afghanistan for an enhanced export potential from Pakistan and the regional players are taking advantage of the situation on the back of adverse policies from the regulators and the government.