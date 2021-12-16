TikTok partners with MNHSRC to raise awareness for COVID-19 prevention

TikTok has partnered with the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) to launch an awareness campaign for COVID-19 prevention in Pakistan. As a part of the campaign titled #MeriVaccineKahani, the MNHSRC has officially joined TikTok and will be using the platform to disseminate information about COVID-19 prevention and their vaccine programme. This campaign is in line with the government’s priority of engaging with the country’s youth and creating awareness on such matters. TikTok is committed to supporting its users by providing accurate information and resources from public health authorities, as well as continued support, encouragement and uplifting videos that its community shares with each other during this challenging time. To that end, the platform has partnered with the MNHSRC to play its part in educating its users in Pakistan about COVID-19 prevention measures. Speaking about the partnership, Dr Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, said, “We are delighted to join hands with TikTok, one of the most influential social media platforms in Pakistan.”













