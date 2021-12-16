Royal Palm to hold elections for Captain Golf

LAHORE: The Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course is the responsibility of a Golf Committee headed by a Captain Golf. And since the golf course represents a foremost and eminent facility of the club, it becomes a mandatory responsibility of the Captain Golf to ensure that the fairways and other allied frame works like the greens, the starting tees, the bunkers and even the age old trees are well maintained and preserved in accordance with international standards. Golf playing members of the club are animated and spirited about distinctive playing conditions are perfect and impeccable. As the Captain’s job carries grave responsibility, the Railways Management has decided that the Captain shall be chosen by the golf playing members through election. And for the first time elections will be held at Royal Palm Club for the Captain’s appointment. These elections will take place in the Middle of January 2022 and golf playing members shall exercise their right of vote for the first time. This exercise promises an illuminated future and enthusiastic happenings. An interesting aspect is that the Captain’s job is voluntary and carries no perks or emoluments.













