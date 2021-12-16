Australian ex-cricketer Michael Slater arrested again, charged

SYDNEY: Former Australia Test cricketer Michael Slater was charged on Wednesday with breaching a restraining order, two months after his arrest over allegations of domestic violence. New South Wales state police said that Slater was arrested for a second time on Wednesday morning after reports he allegedly breached the restraining order, known as an Apprehended Violence Order or AVO. The 51-year-old later appeared in court in Sydney’s northern beaches and was granted bail on the condition that he checks into a mental-health unit “as soon as a bed is available”, court documents show.

Slater is facing charges of contravening the restrictions set down in an AVO, using a carriage service “to menace/harass/offend” and breaching bail, police said. It follows similar carriage service charges — which can relate to harassment via phone, email or social media and stalking — first laid after reports of a domestic violence incident on October 12. Under his bail conditions, Slater was barred from drinking alcohol, taking non-prescribed drugs and possessing or using electronic devices including a mobile phone. Opening batsman Slater played for Australia for close to a decade, hitting 5,312 Test runs before his 2004 retirement. Slater’s case is scheduled to return to court on December 23.