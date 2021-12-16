Katrina and Vicky Kaushal land in Mumbai, diva sports sindoor, ethnic wear

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have officially landed in Mumbai after their high profile wedding affair in Rajashtan.

The couple, that welcomed only few B-Town friends for their matrimonial festivities, have come back to the city amid their busy work schedules.

The duo made their first public appearance as a married couple, where Katrina donned a pink ethnic wear and paired her look with sindoor. Vicky on the other hand donned beige pants with an off-white shirt.

The lovebirds showed off their marital bliss as they waved happily at the paparazzi.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9 after two years of discreetly seeing each other.